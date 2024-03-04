Trader stabbed to death in Gazipur city

A man was stabbed to death following an argument with some local youths in Gazipur city last night, police said.

Deceased Izaffar Ali, a resident of the city's Uttar Vurulia village, was engaged in a business of renting auto-rickshaws to the drivers in the area.

Quoting locals, Rafiul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station, said Izaffar, a trader, encountered a group of 10 to 12 persons including one Ratan Mia, in front of his house.

When Izaffar asked to know Ratan's identity, an argument broke out between them, OC Rafiul said quoting the locals.

Ratan and his associates ran away soon after attacking Izaffar with a sharp weapon, the OC quoted the victim's nephew Ismail Hossain who witnessed the incident.

Locals rescued Izaffar and took him to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where doctor declared him dead.

Efforts are on to arrest the criminals, OC Rafiul said, adding that the victim's family was supposed to file a case later in the day.