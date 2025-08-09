Trader stabbed to death

A trader was stabbed to death by assailants at his shop in Moulvibazar town on Thursday evening.

The victim -- Faizur Rahman Rubel, 53, from Kadipur union under Kulaura upazila -- was the owner of F Rahman Trading at Shamshernagar.

His brother-in-law Emon Tarafdar said, "He [Rubel] had his own reputable establishment called Sadaipati (F Rahman Trading). We suspect he might have been killed due to some old enmity."

According to locals, Rubel was reportedly attacked inside his shop between 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Hearing his screams, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found him critically injured.

He was first taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and later transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 10:00pm.

Physician Ahmed Faisal Zaman, resident medical officer of Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, said the man was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries. His condition was critical, so he was referred to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, he added.

Quoting locals, Moulvibazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Gazi Mahbubur Rahman said Rubel had been under financial stress due to debt, but it was unclear who was behind the attack or what the motive was.

OC Mahbubur said, "An investigation is underway. Further details will be shared once we have more information." Badrul Islam, another trader in the area, said he found Rubel in a pool of blood after hearing his cries and helped transport him to the hospital.