Tourist vehicle shot at in Khagrachhari

A tourist vehicle was shot at on the Dighinala-Sajek road in the Shuknachhari area of Khagrachhari yesterday during the UPDF-called blockade in protest of the December 11 killings of four indigenous people in Panchhari upazila.

Three vehicles—a human haulier, a pickup, and a private car carrying tourists—were vandalised at the same place.

Dighinala Police Station OC Nurul Haque said unidentified criminals fired one round of bullet targeting a tourist vehicle, but no one was hurt in the incident that occurred around 11:30am.

Informed, a team of the Bangladesh Army and police rushed to the spot, and the vehicle along with tourists was escorted to the army's Baghaihat camp.

Due to the blockade, there was very little traffic, and no buses left the district.

Earlier on December 11, four members of the indigenous community were killed in the Panchhari upazila of the district.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts-based regional organisation, United People's Democratic Front, claimed the victims to be its members and alleged they were shot dead by rivals and have been protesting through different programmes.