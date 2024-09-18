Total 187 cops absent from duties since Aug 1: PHQ

A total of 187 police members were absent from duty from August 1 till yesterday, according to the Police Headquarters.

The absentees include one deputy inspector general, seven additional inspectors general, two superintendents of police (SP), one additional SP, five assistant superintendents of police, five police inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors and sergeants, nine assistant sub-inspectors, seven nayeks, and 136 constables.

Sources at the PHQ said the absent DIG is former chief of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun Or Rashid while the additional DIGs include Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Proloy Joadder, Mehedi Hasan and Liton Shah.

Of these 187 policemen, 96 have overstayed their leave, 49 failed to report to duty, three resigned voluntarily, and 39 are absent due to other reasons.

Another much talked about police officer, Nurul Islam, former DIG of Dhaka range, already joined a police unit in Rajshahi where he has been attached, the sources said.

Most of these police members went into hiding after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 following a mass uprising.

The uprising came following massive student-led protests, during which law enforcers used excessive force and opened fire, leaving several hundred dead and thousands wounded.