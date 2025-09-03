Torturing journalist: Ex-Kurigram DC Sultana lands in jail

A Kurigram court yesterday sent former deputy commissioner of Kurigram, Sultana Parvin, to jail after rejecting her bail petition in a case filed over torturing a journalist.

Sultana, who is currently serving as an officer on special duty (OSD), entered a crowded courtroom around 11:15am, where a huge number of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of their former DC.

After hearing arguments from both sides and reviewing case documents, Kurigram District and Sessions Court Judge Mosammat Esmat Ara Begum rejected her bail plea and ordered her to be sent to jail.

Soon after, police escorted her to a prison van.

On the night of March 13, 2020, journalist Ariful Islam Rigan, Kurigram correspondent of Bangla Tribune, was picked up from his home by several magistrates and law enforcement officials. He was blindfolded and threatened with "crossfire" near the Dharla river shoal, according to the case statement.

Later, he was taken to the DC office where he was stripped and brutally tortured. That night, a mobile court sentenced him to one year in jail, alleging recovery of half a bottle of wine and 150g of marijuana from his possession.

The incident sparked outrage across the country, and Ariful was released on bail the following day.

On March 31, 2020, Ariful filed a case against Sultana and several others.

Following a High Court order, Kurigram Sadar Thana Police recorded the case.

After a prolonged investigation, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge sheet five years later, implicating former DC Sultana Parvin along with three former magistrates -- Nazim Uddin, Rahatul Islam, and Rintu Bikash Chakma.

Speaking to journalists after the court order, Rigan said, "I was tortured and imprisoned only for publishing reports. I waited five years for justice. Today's order proves that no one is above the law. This is not only a relief for me but also for the entire journalist community."