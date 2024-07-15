‘Torture of Woman’: 2 UP members sent to jail

A Brahmanbaria court yesterday sent two union parishad members to jail in a case filed for allegedly torturing a 25-year-old woman in an arbitration over a theft charge in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila.

They are Ishaq Molla, a member of Ward 6 of Bishnupur Union, and Hossain Miah, a former member of Ward 8 of the same union.

Hasan Jamil Khan, inspector (investigation) of Bijoynagar Police Station, said the two were arrested from Bishnupur village on Saturday night after a video of beating a woman went viral on social media.

Jamil said a few days ago, a village police's wife was accused of theft and beaten up by some people, including Ishaq and Hossain.

As the video spread on social media, police detained former and present UP members, said the police official.