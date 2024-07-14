Torture of house help in Savar: Police seek 5-day remand for doctor, wife

Police have sought five-day remand for a doctor and his wife in a case filed over torturing an 11-year-old house help on multiple occasions in Savar.

Police also showed Md Ismail Hossain, 31, residential medical officer at Barguna Sadar Hospital, and his wife Mahmuda Khatun Parashmani, arrested in the case and produced before the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal around noon today.

Shahzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station, confirmed the latest development to our Savar correspondent.

However, the tribunal will pass an order later in the day, the OC said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Savar Upazila Health Complex, police said.

Mother of the victim filed the case with the local police station last night over torture of her daughter on multiple occasions.

Sayemul Huda, Savar upazila health and family planning officer, yesterday said they found torture marks on the child's body. "We suspect the child was tortured with a knife and heavy objects."