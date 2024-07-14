Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 14, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Torture of house help in Savar: Police seek 5-day remand for doctor, wife

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 14, 2024 05:18 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 05:21 PM
Savar

Police have sought five-day remand for a doctor and his wife in a case filed over torturing an 11-year-old house help on multiple occasions in Savar.

Police also showed Md Ismail Hossain, 31, residential medical officer at Barguna Sadar Hospital, and his wife Mahmuda Khatun Parashmani, arrested in the case and produced before the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal around noon today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shahzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station, confirmed the latest development to our Savar correspondent.

However, the tribunal will pass an order later in the day, the OC said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Savar Upazila Health Complex, police said.

Mother of the victim filed the case with the local police station last night over torture of her daughter on multiple occasions.

Sayemul Huda, Savar upazila health and family planning officer, yesterday said they found torture marks on the child's body. "We suspect the child was tortured with a knife and heavy objects."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

খুব বিরক্ত হয়ে কোটা বাদ দেওয়ার কথা বলেছিলাম: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, কোটা নিয়ে ধ্বংসাত্মক আন্দোলনের পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে ২০১৮ সালে কোটা বাতিলের ঘোষণা দিয়েছিলেন তিনি।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘বাজেট বাস্তবায়নে সরকারের পর্যাপ্ত টাকা ও মার্কিন ডলার নেই’

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification