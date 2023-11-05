Torching vehicles: BNP leader Shahjahan Omar on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed BNP's Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar on a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over torching vehicles in the city's New Market area yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after DB Inspector Sairul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before it with a seven-day remand prayer.

Omar told the court that he had fought for the country's Independence in 1971 as a freedom fighter but the government made him an accused of subversive activities.

"I was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass me politically even though my name was not mentioned in the First Information Report of the case. The complainant didn't suspect me of torching vehicles but police falsely implicated me with the incident. I appeal to the court to grant me bail on any terms and conditions," Omar added.

The IO said he found involvement against the accused with the incident and appealed to the court to grant a seven-day remand for quizzing.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down Omar's pleas and placed him on remand for interrogation.

A team of DB police picked up Shahjahan Omar from the city's area today.