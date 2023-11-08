Torching Truck: Feni Jubo League leader lands in jail

A Feni Jubo League leader landed in jail on Monday in a case filed over torching a truck on Thursday during the three-day blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat.

The arrestee, Nurul Uddin Tipu, 35, is a vice- president of Dhalia Union Jubo League, and also a member of Feni Jubo League, Feni Sadar upazila Jubo League President Nurul Abbas told The Daily Star.

Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Feni Sadar Model Police Station, said a truck from a sugar factory in Chattogram was set on fire by some criminals on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Feni on Thursday.

Tipu was arrested from Dhalia on Sunday afternoon. A Feni court sent him to jail after he was produced before it, he said.

According to the case statement, criminals threw brick chunks at the truck. The vehicle caught fire after criminals hurled petrol bombs at it.

The truck owner, Ujjal Baidya of Dewan Bazar area in Chattogram's Bakalia, filed a case against 15-20 unidentified people under the Special Powers Act with Feni Sadar Model Police Station on Thursday night.

He said the truck was damaged in the fire, causing him a loss of Tk 1.5 lakh.

The primary investigation found that Tipu was involved in the incident, the OC said.

Feni Sadar upazila Jubo League President Abbas said, "I heard about the arrest, but I'm not aware of the charges brought against the arrestee."