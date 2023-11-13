Torching bus in Abdullahpur: Chhatra Dal leader caught red-handed, says Rab

Rapid Action Battalion said its members caught a Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader in the act of torching a bus in Dhaka's Abdullahpur area this morning.

The detainee is Mamun Majumder, 35, an assistant organising secretary of the JCD, the student wing of the BNP, Rab said.

Jahidur Rahman, company commander of Rab-1, said two persons boarded a bus of Mirpur-bound Projapoti Paribahan at Abdullahpur around 9:00am. No other passengers were inside the bus, he added.

When the bus helper was calling passengers on the road, he noticed fire at the rear of the vehicle. The two persons then attempted to escape by setting the bus on fire, he said.

Hearing screams of the helper and seeing the blaze, Rab members in plain clothes chased Mamun, and caught him but the other person fled, he said.

The rear side of the bus was damaged in fire before locals doused the flames, the Rab official said.

Today is the second day of the countrywide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.