Torching Benapole Express: Petitions filed to show BNP leader Nabi among 2 arrested

Firefighters inspect the extent of damage inside a compartment of Benapole Express. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Railway Police today submitted two separate petitions to show Dhaka south city unit BNP Joint Convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and Jubo Dal leader Mansur Alam arrested in a case filed over their involvement in setting fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka on January 5.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted petitions with a Dhaka court in this regard.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum fixed tomorrow for hearing on the petitions in their presence.

The magistrate also directed jail authorities to produce them before it during the time of hearing.

In the forwarding reports, the IO said both the accused were the planners, financers, and instigators of the arson attack on the train, which was planned through a video conference.

Moreover, they were directly involved in the attack that left four passengers dead.

So, they should be shown arrested in the case, said the IO in the forwarding report.

Mansur was earlier shown arrested in another arson case filed with Bangshal Police Station while Nabi was shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station after their arrest on January 6.

Both were later placed on remand for quizzing about the arson incidents.

At least four people were killed and several others were injured as the train was set on fire around 9:00pm on January 5 in Dhaka.

SM Nurul Islam, a director of the train, filed the case with Dhaka Railway Police Station on January 6. Unnamed people were sued for the arson attack.