Top criminal Sweden Aslam released after 27yrs in jail

Top criminal Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, also known as "Sweden Aslam", has been released on bail after being in prison for 27 years.

Aslam, 62, was freed from Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in Gazipur around 9:00pm on Tuesday, Senior Jail Superintendent Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mamun told The Daily Star yesterday.

Aslam was arrested on May 26, 1997, at the age of 35, from his home in the DOHS area. He had been transferred between various prisons before being moved to Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in 2014, according to Jailer Lutfur Rahman.

Aslam was accused in 22 cases, of which nine were for murders, according to police.

He served his time in some cases and had got bail in others.

The last case in which he needed bail was filed over the murder of Tejgaon Jubo League leader Galib on March 23, 1997.

Although the police filed a charge sheet on April 8, 1998, the trial has been slow, with only 14 of the 24 witnesses testifying so far. Aslam was released from jail after getting bail in this case.

Aslam, son of the late Sheikh Jinnat Ali, hailed from the Chatiar area of Nawabganj in Dhaka. He lived with his family on Indira Road in Dhaka and passed SSC from Tejgaon Polytechnic School (now Tejgaon Government School).

Sources in Karwan Bazar said Aslam became notorious around 1986, initially dominating the Rajabazar and Indira Road areas. He gained infamy in 1987 after allegedly killing teenager Shakil in front of his mother at Nazneen School in East Rajabazar.

During that time, Rana Group of the Jatiya Torun Party controlled Karwan Bazar area and one of the members of the group was Pichchi Hannan, the sources said.

The turf war between Rana Group Aslam's group intensified in early 1990s. Aslam eventually managed to bring Pichchi Hannan over to his side.

In 1996, Aslam allegedly had Rana killed by Hannan in front of Superstar Hotel in Farmgate and cemented his control over Karwan Bazar and surrounding areas, the sources said.

Despite his imprisonment following the murder of Galib, Aslam continued to exert control over his empire. Hannan and his gang collected toll from traders in Karwan Bazar and the Tejgaon Industrial Area on Aslam's behalf, sources claimed, adding that Aslam got his cut even though he was in prison.

Prison sources say that the authorities recovered two mobile phones from his cell, which he had used for communicating with his cohorts and threatening witnesses and those who sued him.

Because of this, he had to be transferred from one prison to another several times.

In early naughties, Pichchi Hannan gained notoriety on his own and began distancing his gang from Aslam.

Pichchi Hannan was killed in a "crossfire" with Rab in 2004.

Sources said Aslam could have sought bail earlier, but he did not, fearing he would be killed in so-called crossfire.

The nickname "Sweden" was added to Aslam's name as he was married to a Swedish expatriate. Although they separated, the moniker stuck.