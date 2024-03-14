Top ARSA commander among 4 held in Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion members today arrested four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) including its top commander in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

They were arrested from Rohingya camp-20 (Extension Block-5) in Ghonarpara area after conducting a raid there early in the morning, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commander of Rab-15 in Cox's Bazar.

The arrestees are Md Karim Ullah alias Master Kalim Ullah, 32, of block M-33 of Rohingya Camp No. 20, Md Akiz, 27, of E-15 Block of Rohingya Camp No. 7, Mohammad Zubair, 29, of Block E-3 of Rohingya Camp No. 13, and Saber Hossain alias Moulvi Saber,35, a resident of Rohingya Camp No. 22 in Ukhiya

Of the arrestees, Karim is one of the commanders of the Bangladesh branch of Arsa and head of the finance branch while Akiz is one of the bodyguards of Arsa chief Ataullah Jununi, our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent reports quoting the Rab official.

They arrestees are accused of different charges including murder, kidnapping, and extortion, said Lt Col HM Sajjad in a press conference at the Rab office this afternoon.

During the drive, the elite force members also recovered one foreign pistol, one LG, seven crude bombs, and six rounds of ammunition from their processions, he said.

Lt Col Sazzad said a total of 103 Arsa terrorists have been arrested from the camp in the last year.

A total 60 local and foreign weapons, more than 52 kg of explosives, and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from them.

The process of handing over the arrestees to Ukhiya police station is underway, the Rab official added.