Tongi child dev center: 6 inmates in hospital, many more sick

Amid an outbreak of unidentified illness, at least 6 inmates from Tongi's Shishu Unnayan kendra (boys) in Gazipur have been admitted to hospital.

Md Delwar Hossain, supervisor of the center, said many of the inmates there have fallen sick. He, however, couldn't say what was causing the illness.

"It might be caused by a viral infection," he added.

Six inmates – Md Ferdous (18), Sifat (15), Tamim (18), Malu Mong (16), Usai Ching (17) -- have been admitted to Shahid Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at 8:00pm tonight (Thursday).

He said a resident medical officer of the hospital has visited the centre.

Contacted, Tariq Hasan, the medical officer, said he had visited the centre.

However, he couldn't confirm the cause of the illness.

"We will know the reason after medical tests," he added.

The centre has been in the news since yesterday when an inmate, Maruf Ahmed (15), died while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical college hospital.

The relatives of the deceased blamed the centre's authorities for the death, claiming he was tortured at the centre.

They also alleged that the boy was subjected to regular torture before he fell ill on February 11.

This isn't the first case of death in the centre located at Tongi.

On August 24 last year, Kishore Rakib, another inmate died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.His family alleged that Rakib died due to delay in receiving treatment.

In June, another teenager died at the centre.

While talking to this correspondent, workers at the Tongi Kishore Unnyon kendra demanded expansion of the centre to ease the pressure of additional prisoners.

They also demanded a full-fledged hospital with doctors and nurses. They said, currently, the juvenile correctional facility has no doctor, nurse and medical aide.

According to the authorities, the center established on 5.34 acres of land under the Department of Social Services has a capacity of 200 inmates. However, the centre now houses 727.