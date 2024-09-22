Tofazzal’s murder: DU suspends 8 students

Dhaka University authorities yesterday suspended eight students after an internal probe found their involvement in the murder of Tofazzal Hossain, who was beaten to death by a mob at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall on Wednesday night.

The seat allocations for the suspended students at university dormitories were also cancelled by the hall administration, according to a press release issued by the DU public relations office.

On Wednesday night, Tofazzal was beaten to death by a mob at the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall on suspicion of stealing mobile phones.

They confined and beat him inside the dormitory, according to Shah Md Masum, the hall's provost at the time.

Six of the suspended have already been arrested and they have given confessional statements in court.

They are Muhammad Jalal Mia, a student of physics; Suman Mia, a student of soil, water and environment; Mottakin Shakin, a student of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science; Ahsanullah, a student of mathematics; and Al Hussain Sajjad and Wajibul Alam, both students of geography and environment.

Two other suspended students, Firoz Kabir and Abdus Samad, went into hiding and have not been arrested by police.

Additionally, the provost of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, Shah Md Masum, has been replaced by Md Elias Al-Mamun, a professor at the department of pharmaceutical technology.

Meanwhile, the University Teachers' Network yesterday criticised the administration at three universities -- DU, JU, and RU -- and questioned their role as they failed to control mob incidents at their respective campuses.

The teachers protested all mob violence and lynch incidents, and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved.

The University Teachers' Network held the rally at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla.

At the rally, speakers asked why vice-chancellors failed to intervene during the mob violence at their respective campuses.

They went on to say that respective teachers, university administrations, and the government were also accountable for these incidents.