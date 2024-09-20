Tofazzal's lynching: Probe body finds students' involvement

Committee members said they asked DU authorities to conduct further investigation

The probe committee formed to investigate yesterday's mob lynching of Tofazzal Hossain at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall at Dhaka University found involvement of several students in the crime.

Members of the committee confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The committee submitted the report last night to DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed. They also advised the university authorities to conduct further investigation into the incident, they said.

Earlier, a six-member committee, headed by Prof Alamgir Kabir, was formed by the hall authority.

Wishing anonymity, a probe committee member said, "We submitted the probe report to the authorities concerned last night. Primarily, we found involvement of several students. Police already arrested six students.

"We suggest to the university authorities to carry out further investigation into the incident," he added.

Other members echoed the comment.

Last night, police arrested six students: Muhammad Jalal Mia, Suman Mia, Mottakin Shakin, Al Hussain Sajjad, Wajibul Alam, and Ahsanullah.

Jalal, a student of physics, is also former deputy secretary of science and technology affairs of the dormitory's Chhatra League unit.

He resigned from Chhatra League to join the quota reform protests in July.

Tofazzal was beaten by a group of students from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when students, suspecting that Tofazzal stole mobile phones from their hall, confined and beat him inside the dormitory, our DU correspondent reports quoting Prof Shah Md Masum, provost of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

After the beating, the hall authorities handed Tofazzal over to the university's proctorial team. Instead of rushing him to a hospital, the team first took him to Shahbagh Police Station.

Tofazzal was confined at the hall, and in between the beatings, he was given food. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.