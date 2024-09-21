Tofazzal’s death in mob lynching: DU, hall officials failed to take swift action

Tofazzal Hossain was held captive inside Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall for over three hours from 7:45pm on Wednesday.

Students meantime beat him in a guest room of the dormitory. They later took Tofazzal to the dining room to feed him. Then they moved him to another guest room and tortured him again, said witnesses.

As the brutal episode of the torture was unfolding, house tutors called hall Provost Prof Shah Md Masum repeatedly, but the provost, who resides on the hall premises, did not show up at the guest room.

The provost went to the hall around 8:00am on Thursday and that too only after an assistant proctor went to his office at the same dormitory to discuss the formation of a probe committee.

Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, the head of a proctorial team responsible for safety and security on the campus, told The Daily Star that he came to know about Tofazzal being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around midnight on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was pronounced brought dead at the hospital around 12:45am on Thursday.

The mobile team of the proctor's office, comprising field-level staffers, took critically injured Tofazzal to Shahbagh Police Station around 11:00pm instead of taking him to a hospital.

"Had the university administration taken prompt actions, Tofazzal Hossain might not have died," Ziaur Rahman, a former student of DU, said at a protest rally on the campus yesterday.

Students hailing from Patharghata upazila of Barguna, the home district of Tofazzal, organised the protest at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla.

Contacted, Prof Masum admitted that he was not present at the scene on Wednesday night.

"If I knew about the incident, I would have gone there," he told The Daily Star last night.

He said he was at his official residence on the hall premises on Wednesday night.

The house is one minute's walk from the main building of the dormotory.

Proctor Saifuddin said he came to know about the incident around midnight on Wednesday and that he went to the DMCH around 4:00am on Thursday.

In another development, six DU students yesterday confessed to their involvement in torturing Tofazzal, Sub-Inspector Saifur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The six are Muhammad Jalal Mia, a student of physics; Suman Mia, a student of soil, water and environment; Mottakin Shakin, a student of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science; Ahsanullah, a student of mathematics; and Al Hussain Sajjad and Wajibul Alam, both students of geography and environment.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain recorded the confessional statements of the six in the Tofazzal murder case, the SI said.

The magistrate later sent the accused to jail.