Tk 95cr graft case: Court sends Le Meridien Dhaka owner to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Le Meridien Dhaka owner Amin Ahmad to jail after his surrender in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission over embezzlement and money laundering of around Tk 95 crore from BASIC Bank.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka came up the order after Amin Ahmad, also managing director of Capital Banani One Limited, surrendered and sought bail in the case, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

Earlier on June 30, the Supreme Court ordered Amin Ahmad to surrender to the lower court within seven days in connection with the case.

The SC passed the order following a petition filed by the ACC challenging the June 10 High Court order that asked Amin Ahmad to surrender to the lower court within six weeks.

The HC also directed law enforcement agencies not to harass or arrest him during this period.

The commission on May 27 pressed charges against former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, his wife Shirin Aktar and six others, including Amin Ahmad in the case.

ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda filed the case with its integrated district office of Dhaka-1 on October 2 last year.

According to the case statement, Bacchu bought a 30.25 katha land for Tk 110 crore from Amin Ahmad, but two deeds showed the property value to be Tk 15.25 crore. Amin allegedly assisted in ensuring that the land price was shown lower than the market price.

Bacchu later transferred the land to his wife Shirin and sons Sheikh Rafa Hai and Sheikh Sabid Hye Anik.