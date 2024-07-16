Tk 9.30 lakh bribery case: Bail of 2 HC Division staffers cancelled

Two days after granting the bail, a Dhaka court today cancelled bail of two High Court Division employees, who were arrested for their alleged involvement with taking Tk 9.30 lakh as bribe in a judge's name.

The employees are Md Abdur Rashid, a peon of the HC Division bench, and Md Hafizur Rahman, a peon of the registrar general office.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin issued the order after Rajib Sheikh, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, on July 14 submitted an application for cancelling their bail in the case.

In the application, SI Rajib said the two will be needed to take into custody for quizzing about the issue. So their bail should be cancelled, said the IO.

On July 12, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tarikul Islam granted them bail after they were produced before the court with a forwarding report.

In the forwarding report, the IO said both were directly involved with taking bribes in the name of a judge or acquitting death-row convicts in a murder case which are serious offences. So they need to be confined to jail until the investigation is completed.

But the magistrate turned down the prosecution pleas and granted them bail considering the depth of offences brought against them in the case.

The bail order had created a mixed reaction among people, litigants and lawyers.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that the two allegedly took Tk 9.3 lakh in bribes from the people of death-row convicts in a murder case, in front of the court No-21 of the Supreme Court's main building around 5:00pm on July 10.

After the judge concerned learned about the matter, he summoned the SC security team and handed the two employees to Shahbagh police. Police also recovered all the amount which they took in bribes.

Following the incident, HC bench officer Sujit Kumar Biswas filed the case against them with Shahbagh Police Station.