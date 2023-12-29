Tk 4,000 crore defaulted loan: Nurjahan Group’s MD arrested in Dhaka

Police yesterday arrested Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group's Managing Director (MD) Zahir Uddin Ahammed Ratan in Dhaka in connection with cases filed over around Tk 4,000 crore defaulted loans.

Kotwali police of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said at least 24 arrest warrants were issued against Ratan by Money Loan Court of Chattogram. He went into hiding to evade arrest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-South) Noble Chakma of CMP told The Daily Star that a team of Kotwali police arrested Ratan from Dhaka's Badda yesterday afternoon.

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of The Money Loan Court, said as many as 20 to 25 cases have been filed against the company and its stakeholders so far for defaulting on loans worth around Tk 4,000 crore from different banks.

Nurjahan Group was once a leading consumer goods trading entity in Chattogram. Substantial losses in the consumer goods business and various irregularities have resulted in the downfall of the conglomerate.