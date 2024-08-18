Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:04 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:08 AM

Crime & Justice

Tk 3.11 crore recovery: Former senior secy arrested

Shah Kamal. File photo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former senior secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Shah Kamal tonight, said DMP.

"He was arrested from Mohakhali area under an operation of the detective branch of DMP," reads a text message sent to The Daily Star.

Yesterday, DMP conducted a raid and recovered cash worth around Tk 3.11 crore, including local and foreign currencies, from a house on Babar Road in Mohammadpur.

Tk 3.11cr recovered from ex-senior secretary's house

The owner of the house Kamal served as secretary from 2015 to 2019 and senior secretary from 2019 to 2020.

Of the Tk 3.11 crore recovered, Tk 3.01 crore was in cash, Tk 74,400 was in prize bonds and Tk 10.03 lakh was in various foreign currencies. The foreign currencies include $3,000; 1,320 Malaysian Ringgit; 2,969 Saudi Riyal; 4,122 Singapore Dollar and 1,915 Australian Dollar.

