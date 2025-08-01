Tk 3 lakh seized from Dhaka flat used by Riyad

Police yesterday recovered around Tk 3 lakh in cash from a flat in the capital's Badda, allegedly used by Abdur Razzak Riyad, an expelled leader of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), who was recently arrested on extortion charges.

Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Another police official, requesting anonymity, said they suspect the cash was obtained through extortion and are working to determine its exact source.

Riyad and four others were arrested on July 26 from the Gulshan residence of former AL lawmaker Shammi Ahmed after allegedly demanding Tk 50 lakh from her family.

Shammi's husband, Siddique Abu Zafar, alleged that the group, identifying themselves as members of SAD, first visited their home on July 17 and reportedly threatened to hand the family members over to police if the money was not paid.

The family, under duress, paid them Tk 10 lakh.

When the group returned to the former AL MP's flat to collect the remaining amount, the family informed law enforcers, who arrested the five from the scene. Later, an extortion case was filed with Gulshan Police Station.

Riyad and three of his associates -- Ibrahim Hossain Munna, convener of SAD's Dhaka city unit; and members Sakadoun Siam and Sadab -- are now on a seven-day remand each in connection with the case. The other arrestee, a minor, was sent to a juvenile correction centre.

During interrogation, police learned the group had also targeted another former AL lawmaker, Abul Kalam Azad, about a month ago. Following this, law enforcers recovered cheques worth Tk 2.25 crore from another flat in Dhaka linked to Riyad.

Police said the cheques were among those forcibly signed by Azad.

Speaking to The Daily Star earlier, Azad said a group of 10-12 individuals, led by Riyad, had stormed his Green Road office on June 26.

They demanded money, threatening that about 200 people were waiting outside to "humiliate" him. As he had no cash, Riyad and others coerced him into signing cheques worth Tk 5 crore.

Police are investigating whether the group extorted money from other individuals as well.