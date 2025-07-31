Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 01:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:47 PM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Tk 3 lakh recovered from a flat used by Riyad

Thu Jul 31, 2025 01:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:47 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 01:51 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:47 PM

Gulshan police have recovered around Tk 3 lakh in cash from a flat used by Abdur Razzak Riyad, an expelled leader of Students Against Discrimination.

Confirming the development, Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, said the money was seized this morning.

Another police official said they suspect the money was obtained through extortion and are trying to determine its source.

Riyad and four other people were arrested on extortion charges in the residence of former Awami League lawmaker Shammi Ahmed on Friday.

Later, an extortion case was filed against the five.

Police have also seized cheques worth around Tk 2.25 crore from Riyad's house.

Related topic:
Abdur Razzak Riyad
