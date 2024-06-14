Tk 29.40 lakh looted from bank’s vault

Robbers looted Tk 29.40 lakh after breaking into the vault of Matidali sub-branch of IFIC Bank in Bogura Sadar upazila early yesterday.

Quoting bank officials, Saihan Olliullah, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the robbers entered the first floor of the two-storey building through the roof access and got into the branch breaking its locks.

Seeking anonymity, a police official said there were three CCTV cameras inside the branch. Two masked men entered the bank around 2:30am and covered the cameras with tissue paper.

Branch Manager Fahmida Firoz declined to comment when asked about the security at the branch.

Contacted, Snikdho Akhtar, additional superintendent of Bogura police, said, "Only four people are operating the branch -- manager, cashier, cleaner, and a watchman who is on duty during the daytime."

The branch did not have any nightwatchman, he said.

Police said two bank officials kept the money in the vault Wednesday. When they reached work yesterday morning, they found the vault broken and the money taken.

Filing of a case in this connection is underway, said police.

On January 26, robbers took away Tk 9 lakh from a sub-branch of NRBC Bank at Pallimanga under Sadar upazila breaking into its vault.

Police are still investigating the case.