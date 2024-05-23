Tk 26,000 for making 65 bombs

Rab busts bomb-making factory in Badda, 3 held

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-3) busted a bomb-making factory in the capital's East Badda area last night and arrested three persons with 65 crude bombs.

After the end of the drive, Lt Col Md Firoj Kabir, commanding officer of Rab-3, disclosed the information while addressing the media around midnight.

"We have recovered a large number of crude bombs. These bombs could be detonated in the air, and each bomb had a blast radius of up to 30 meters," said the officer.

He said the arrestees were making bombs in exchange for money.

"They could not tell us where these bombs would be used. We think the bombs were made to order," he said.

The arrestees are Fahim Rahman Talukder, 20, Md Limon 20, and Md Tajul Mia, 21.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Rab-3 conducted a drive in the Badda area around 9:30pm and cordoned off the bomb-making factory.

Rab's bomb disposal unit also joined the drive.

Contacted, Md Shamim Hossain, assistant superintendent of police, also the staff officer (media) of Rab-3, told The Daily Star that the arrestees were supposed to get a payment of Tk 26,000 for the delivery of the consignment.