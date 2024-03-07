Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:17 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:21 PM

Crime & Justice

Tk 20.77cr graft cases: BIFC former chair Abdul Mannan gets bail

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, former chairman of Bangladesh Industrial Financial Company in two corruption cases filed on charges of embezzling Tk 20.77 crore.

Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Mannan, also former Bikalpadhara Bangladesh secretary general, surrendered before it and sought bail.

In another case, the same court today granted bail to the company's another former chairman Umme Kulsum Mannan and her daughter Tajrina Mannan, also one of its directors, in a case filed on charges of embezzling Tk 36.49 crore.

The court, however, sent five former directors of the company -- ANM Jahangir Alam, Arshad Ullah, Enamur Rahman, Syed Fakre Faysal and Rois Uddin Ahmed -- to jail after rejecting their bail in the same case.

On November 15 of 2022, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed one of the three cases against 10 people, including Abdul Mannan, over their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of about Tk 11 crore from a non-banking financial institution.

The ACC on December 1 the same year, filed another case against 12 people, including Major (Retd) Abdul Mannan, on charges of embezzling Tk 9.77 crore.

On January 26 last year, the ACC filed the other case against 13 people, including Mannan's wife and daughter on charges of embezzling Tk36.49 crore.

