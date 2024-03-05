Tk 2,000cr money laundering racket: Dhaka Times editor Dolon sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Dhaka Times Editor Arifur Rahman Dolon to jail after he surrendered before it in connection with a Tk 2,000-crore money laundering racket of Faridpur.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Dolon, also vice-president of Bangladesh Krishak League's central committee, appeared before the court and sought bail in the case.

On June 25 last year, the Criminal Investigation Department submitted a supplementary charge sheet against 37 new suspects, including Dolon.

Following the charge sheet, Dolon surrendered before the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. After the hearing, the HC directed Dolon to appear before the trial court within six weeks.

Following the HC order, Dolon surrendered before the trial court today.

The judge set April 22 for taking cognisance of the charges against the accused in the case.

The case was originally filed by the CID with Kafrul Police Station in June 2020 against Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, both leaders of Faridpur district AL at the time.

CID later pressed charges against 10 men but later the law enforcers added the names of the 37 new suspects from the confessional statements from six of them.

The new suspects are members of a powerful syndicate led by former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, according to the confessions.

The accused individuals allegedly manipulated tenders left and right and received cuts from contracts across government offices in Faridpur, according to the confessional statements.

The first charge sheet in the case was submitted to a court on March 3, 2021. It caused quite a stir among local politicians who were aware of the "aggressive" tender manipulation by the syndicate.