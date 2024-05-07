Tk 2,000cr money laundering: Faridpur mayor Amitabh Bose gets bail

Faridpur municipality Mayor Amitabh Bose and Faridpur district Sramik League convenor Golam Md Nasir today got bail in a Tk 2000 crore money laundering case.

While former Faridpur Sadar upazila chairman Shamsul Alam Chowdhury was sent to jail after his surrender in the same case.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after the three through their lawyer surrendered before it and sought bail in the case.

Earlier on April 22, the same court accepted the charges brought against 47 people, including three accused in the case.

The accused people include current and former leaders of the Awami League in the district.

The case was originally filed by the CID with Kafrul Police Station in June 2020 against Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, both leaders of Faridpur district AL.

Of the accused, Barkat, Rubel and former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's former APS AHM Fuad are now in jail while seven people, including Mosharraf's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar and Dhaka Times Editor Arifur Rahman Dolon are now on bail.

The rest 37 charge-sheeted accused are absconding since the case was filed.

The complaint of the case filed with Kafrul Police Station said Sajjad and Imtiaz laundered Tk 2,000 crore amassed through tender manipulation, drug smuggling, land grabbing and extortion.