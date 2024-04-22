Tk 2,000cr laundering racket in Faridpur: Court accepts charges against 47

A Dhaka court today accepted the charges brought against 47 people in the much talked about Tk 2,000 crore money laundering racket of Faridpur.

The accused people include current and former leaders of the ruling Awami League in the district.

The case was originally filed by the CID with Kafrul Police Station in June 2020 against Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, both leaders of Faridpur district AL.

After scrutinising the case dockets and other relevant documents, Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order, said Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

Of the accused, Barkat, Rubel and former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's former APS AHM Fuad are now in jail while seven people, including Mosharraf's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar and Dhaka Times Editor Arifur Rahman Dolon are now on bail.

The rest 37 charge-sheeted accused are absconding since the case was filed.

The fugitives include former president of Faridpur district Chhatra League Nishan Mahmud Shamim, former labour affairs secretary of Faridpur municipality AL Billal Hossain, leading contractor and former president of Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Siddiqur Rahman, former Faridpur Chhatra League general secretary Saiful Islam Jibon, law affairs secretary of Faridpur district AL Animesh Roy, and former Faridpur district AL vice-president and former Faridpur Sadar Upazila chairman Shamsul Alam Chowdhury.

The judge issued arrest warrants against all the fugitives as they did not get bail from any other courts in the country.

The complaint of the case filed with Kafrul Police Station said Sajjad and Imtiaz laundered Tk 2,000 crore amassed through tender manipulation, drug smuggling, land grabbing and extortion.