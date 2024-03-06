Tk 2,000cr laundering: Editor of online portal lands in jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Arifur Rahman Dolon, editor of online news portal Dhakatimes24.com, to jail in connection with a Tk 2,000-crore money laundering case.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Dolon, also vice-president of Bangladesh Krishak League's central committee, surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

On June 25, last year, the Criminal Investigation Department submitted a supplementary charge sheet against 37 new suspects, including Dolon.

Following the charge sheet, Dolon surrendered before the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. After the hearing, the HC directed Dolon to appear before the trial court within six weeks.

Following the HC order, Dolon surrendered before the trial court yesterday.

The judge set April 22 for taking cognisance of the charges against the accused in the case.

On June 26, 2020, SM Miraj Al Mahmud, a CID inspector, filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Sajjad Hossain Barkat, former general secretary of AL's Faridpur town unit, and his brother, Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club, under the Money Laundering Act.

CID later pressed charges against 10 men but later the law enforcers added the names of the 37 new suspects from the confessional statements from six of them.

The new suspects are members of a powerful syndicate led by former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, according to the confessions.

The accused individuals allegedly manipulated tenders left and right and received cuts from contracts across government offices in Faridpur, according to the confessional statements.

The first charge sheet in the case was submitted to a court on March 3, 2021. It caused quite a stir among local politicians who were aware of the "aggressive" tender manipulation by the syndicate.