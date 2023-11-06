Tk 20,000 bounty if anyone helps police arrest arsonists: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today declared a bounty of Tk 20,000 if anyone helps police arrest an arsonist.

"If anyone can apprehend an arsonist with proof, we would give them a reward of Tk 20,000," DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.

He announced the latest development while replying to the reporters' queries after a meeting with Petrol Pump Owners Association at the DMP Headquarters today.

The DMP chief's announcement came at a time when a total of 18 vehicles including 13 buses were torched from 4:00am yesterday during the 48-hour nationwide blockade of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.