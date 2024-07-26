Tk 187cr embezzlement case: Sonali Life Insurance’s ex-chairman, family sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday filed a case against eight people, including the former chairman of Sonali Life Insurance Mostafa Golam Quddus, six of his family members, and one relative, over the embezzlement of Tk 187 crore.

Apart from Quddus, his wife Fazlutun Nesa, two daughters Fauzia Kamrun Tania and Tasnia Kamrun Anika, son Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan, Sobhan's wife Safia Sobhan Chowdhury, and relative Noor-e-Hafza, all of whom were former members in the board of directors have been named as defendants in the case.

The other accused is Tania's husband Mir Rashed Bin Aman, former chief financial officer and chief executive officer of the company.

The case was filed under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004, ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam told The Daily Star.

Raqibul Hayat, an assistant director at ACC, filed the case, he said.

According to the case statement, the accused illegally withdrew Tk 187 crore from Sonali Life Insurance using forged documents.

Later, the money was transferred to different companies and bank accounts owned by them.

The case was filed against them for committing crimes punishable under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 109 of the Penal Code and section 4 (2) and (3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

Earlier in April this year, The Daily Star published an article on Sonali Life Insurance based on an audit report that found Quddus and his family members embezzled at least Tk 187.84 crore from the company.

The audit was commissioned by the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) upon receiving allegations from the company's now-suspended chief executive officer Mir Rashed Bin Aman.

Then, IDRA appointed Brig Gen (retd) SM Ferdous as administrator of Sonali Life Insurance.