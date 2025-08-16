Tk 16 lakh looted after locker break-in at Krishi Bank branch in Khulna

Miscreants stole around Tk 16 lakh after breaking into the locker of a Krishi Bank branch in Rupsha upazila of Khulna.

Police suspect the burglary took place sometime between Thursday afternoon and 10:00pm on Friday.

According to police and locals, the bank closed for the weekend on Thursday afternoon. Around 10:00pm yesterday, a security guard noticed that the padlock on the collapsible gate at the main entrance had been broken. He alerted local residents, who then informed Rupsha Police Station. Police later visited the scene.Rupsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mahfuzur Rahman told The Daily Star that the miscreants broke into the locker and stole Tk 16 lakh.

"We have collected CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas, and a detailed analysis is underway," he said, quoting the bank manager.

The OC further said no guard was on duty at the bank on the night of the incident, which allowed the burglars to act undisturbed.

"Our initial findings suggest the theft was possible due to lapses in the bank's security measures," he added.

Bank officials could not be reached for comment.