Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun May 12, 2024 08:05 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:09 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Tk 1.41cr graft: Ex-BNP MP Giasuddin sent to jail

Star Digital Report
Sun May 12, 2024 08:05 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:09 PM
Jail

A Dhaka court today sent former Narayanganj-4 lawmaker from BNP Mohammad Giasuddin Ahmed to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over amassing Tk 1.41 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Giusuddin surrendered before it seeking bail, said his lawyer Anwar Zahid Bhuiyan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol opposed the bail petition.

According to the prosecution, the ACC issued a notice asking the lawmaker to submit his wealth statement on November 2, 2020. After that, he submitted his wealth statement to the ACC on December 23 of the same year.

After scrutinising the documents, the ACC found that the former lawmaker amassed a wealth of Tk 1,41,86,931 illegally.

On December 19, 2021, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Giasuddin with its Integrated Office-1 in Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উপকূলের কাছে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, কুতুবদিয়া পৌঁছাবে সোমবার

জাহাজটি যে গতিতে চলছে তাতে আগামীকাল সন্ধ্যা বা রাতের মধ্যে কুতুবদিয়ায় পৌঁছাতে পারে বলে ধারণা করছেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে নারী কাউন্সিলরকে মারধর, পুরুষ কাউন্সিলর বরখাস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification