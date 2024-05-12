Tk 1.41cr graft: Ex-BNP MP Giasuddin sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former Narayanganj-4 lawmaker from BNP Mohammad Giasuddin Ahmed to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over amassing Tk 1.41 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Giusuddin surrendered before it seeking bail, said his lawyer Anwar Zahid Bhuiyan.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol opposed the bail petition.

According to the prosecution, the ACC issued a notice asking the lawmaker to submit his wealth statement on November 2, 2020. After that, he submitted his wealth statement to the ACC on December 23 of the same year.

After scrutinising the documents, the ACC found that the former lawmaker amassed a wealth of Tk 1,41,86,931 illegally.

On December 19, 2021, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Giasuddin with its Integrated Office-1 in Dhaka.