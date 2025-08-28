Tk 13cr worth of sand seized in Moulvibazar to be auctioned on Aug 31

The auction of sand worth Tk 13 crore, seized in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar, will be held on August 31 after remaining suspended for months due to legal complications, officials said.

Md Mohiuddin, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kulaura and also convener of the sand auction committee, announced the new date for the auction yesterday. The upazila administration also issued a notification in this regard.

The UNO said, "The auction was earlier postponed due to legal complications. Those have now been resolved, and the process will go ahead as per the government regulations."

Earlier on August 14, the administration had issued a notification for holding the auction on August 18. But the process later was halted following a writ petition filed with the High Court by Nazmun Nahar Lipi, a resident of Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj who is the current lessee of the sand quarry on the Manu river.

In the petition, Lipi claimed ownership of 2.96 crore cubic feet of the seized sand and challenged the administration's authority over it.

In July, the upazila administration seized a large stockpile of sand extracted illegally.