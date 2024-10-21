Tk 10 lakh looted in broad daylight

A gang of robbers wielding machetes stopped an office vehicle in Mohammadpur and made off with Tk 10.75 lakh in cash yesterday.

The car belonged to a distributor of Nestlé products.

Hafizur Rahman, inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, said the incident took place around 9:45am in Mohammadia Housing area.

Saiful Islam, area accountant for the distributor, said they left the office at 9:00am to deposit the money in the bank.

When they reached the area, six robbers on two motorcycles approached from behind and smashed the car's side mirrors. They then moved in front of the vehicle, forcing it to stop.

They broke the windows, attacked them and fled with the money kept in a bag, he said.

On October 12 at 3:00am, a robbery took place on the second floor of a five-storey residential building near Beribadh Tin Rastar Mor in Mohammadpur.