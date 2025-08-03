‘Tk 1 lakh offered’ as hush money for rape of child

A 14-year-old girl and her family fled their home on Cox's Bazar's Saint Martin's Island on Friday, after local political figures, allegedly of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, offered Tk 1 lakh to silence them over the rape of the teenager.

The alleged rapist, Abdullah, 35, is reportedly the brother of Jamaat-e-Islami's former union ameer and the current Cox's Bazar committee member Abdur Rahim Jihadi.

According to the victim's mother, her daughter had gone out that afternoon when Abdullah lured her into his home and raped her.

"She came home crying and told me everything. Later, some local leaders offered Tk 1 lakh to keep us quiet. When we refused, we started receiving threats."

The family, now in hiding, is trying to secure treatment for the girl.

Locals said a group of "community elders", including local BNP union president Nurul Alam, held an informal arbitration and proposed a Tk 1 lakh settlement.

Nurul Alam denied the allegation, saying, "The claim of a cover-up with money is not true. I've been trying to offer legal support. When the family came to me, I asked if they had any witnesses. When they said no, I suggested they go to the police."

The victim's mother said they went to the Saint Martin Police Outpost, but officers refused to file a complaint.

Shafiqul Islam, in-charge of the outpost, said the family had come to the camp but did not file anything. "They spoke to Teknaf Police Station's duty officer and said they would go there. We've not received a formal complaint yet, but we are looking into the matter."

This newspaper tried calling Abdullah for comments, but his phone was switched off. His brother Abdur Rahim's phone was also off.

Earlier in the day, Abdur Rahim told journalists the allegation was politically motivated. "We've long been targeted by Awami League supporters. Even a land dispute is part of this complaint."

Muhammad Giyas Uddin, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said, "We have received no written or verbal complaint. If a formal one is lodged, we'll take action."

Dr Injamamul Islam, a physician at Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, confirmed that a girl from Saint Martin's had visited the hospital. "We gave her primary treatment."