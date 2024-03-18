Titas snaps over 11,300 gas lines

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has disconnected over 11,300 illegal household and other connections in three days in Munshiganj district.

According to officials, a team of Titas Gas -- headed by its managing director Md Haronur Rashid Mullah -- conducted a drive against the illegal connections in different areas of Munshiganj on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The areas include Moddho Baushia, Baktarkandi, Bhaberchar, Alipura Vitikandi, Notun Charchashi, Puran Baushia, Bhaber Char College Road, and Gazaria.

The length of the disconnected lines is about 34 km where the illegal connection holders include 11,300 household users, three casting factories, five restaurants and 59 tea stalls.

Each of the connections was snapped permanently from the source point, said Titas Gas.

Titas Gas officials informed that the drive against illegal connections was conducted through mobile court by executive magistrates from Munshiganj district administration.