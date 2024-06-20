Tipu Murder: Trial begins with deposition of complainant

The trial of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity murder began at a Dhaka court today with deposition of the complainant.

Thirty-three people, including nine members of AL and its associate bodies, are accused in the double murder case.

Judge Muhammad Ali Hussain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 recorded statement of Farhana Islam Dolly, wife of the victim Tipu and also complainant of the case.

During the deposition, the complainant sought justice for her husband.

After that, defence for accused Kamruzzaman Bablu also an AL leader, cross-examined the witness, Farhana.

As the defence could not complete cross-examining the witness, the judge set July 18 as the next date of hearing.

The complainant narrated what she had heard from Tipu's driver Munna, who was driving the car when her husband was shot dead on the night of March 24 of 2022.

Of the accused, twenty-six people were present at the courtroom today.

Dhaka City (South) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder; its member Maruf Ahmed Mansoor, also the ward-10 councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation; former general secretary of Motijheel thana Chhatra League Khairul Islam; and Motijheel thana Jatiya Party leader Juber Alam Khan Robin are among the accused.

Two other accused are Suman Sikder Musa, a businessman named as the main coordinator of the murder in the charge sheet, and Shamim Hossain, who Suman contacted to carry out the murder.

Seven people, including two top-listed criminals Zeesan Ahmed alias Montu and Jafar Ahmed Manik alias Freedom Manik, were indicted in their absence as they have gone into hiding.

On April 29 this year, the same court framed charges against the accused in the case.

On June 5 last year, Md Yasin Sikder, a DB inspector and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

On March 24 of 2022, Tipu, 55, former general secretary of Motijheel AL, was returning home in his microbus from his restaurant in Motijheel AGB Colony area. The vehicle was at a traffic light in Shahjahanpur when attackers arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire.

College student Prity, 22, who happened to be in a rickshaw next to the vehicle, also got shot. The two were declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Tipu's driver Munna got shot in his hand in the incident.

According to the charge sheet, Suman, who was flown back from Oman by DB several months after the killing, was the main coordinator of the double murder. He contacted Shamim. Later, Shamim picked his long-time friend Masum Mohammad Akash for the mission and assured him of accompanying him during the gun attack.

Musa, an accused in the Bocha Babu murder case, became annoyed with Tipu as he was assisting Babu's father for quick disposal of the case, the charge sheet added.