Tipu murder: Prosecution ends arguments, Apr 29 set for indictment decision

The prosecution today completed placing arguments and proposed for framing charges against 33 people, including nine members of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, in a case filed over the killings of party leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity in March 2022.

During today's hearing, the prosecution told the court that the charges brought against the accused were primarily proven and the charges should be framed against them.

While the lawyers for 26 accused placed different points in support of discharging their clients from the charges of the case.

Upon hearing both sides, Judge Muhammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge Court-3 of Dhaka fixed April 29 to decide whether the charges will be framed against the accused.

Among the accused, nine people, including two top-listed criminals Zeesan Ahmed alias Montu and Jafar Ahmed Manik alias Freedom Manik, are on the run.

On June 5 last year, Md Yasin Sikder, a DB inspector, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

On March 24 of 2022, Tipu, 55, former general secretary of Motijheel AL, was returning home in his microbus from his restaurant in Motijheel AGB Colony area. The vehicle was at a traffic light in Shahjahanpur when attackers arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire.

College student Prity, 22, who happened to be in a rickshaw next to the vehicle, also got shot. The two were declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka City (south) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder; its member Maruf Ahmed Mansoor, also the ward-10 councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation; former general secretary of Motijheel thana Chhatra League Khairul Islam; and Motijheel thana Jatiya Party leader Juber Alam Khan Robin are among the 33 charge-sheeted accused.