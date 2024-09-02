Tipu Munshi sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail in a case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar, 31, in the city's Badda during quota reform protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Tipu was produced before the court in the morning on completion of his four-day remand.

On August 29, he was placed on a four-day remand in the case after being arrested from the Gulistan area in the city.

On August 20, Masuma, mother of the victim, filed the murder case with Badda Police Station against Hasina and 179 others.