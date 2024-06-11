TikToker Prince Mamun arrested in rape case

TikToker Abdullah Al Mamun alias Prince Mamun was arrested last night in Cumilla on charge of raping a woman named Laila Akhter Farhad on promise of marriage.

Mamun was arrested from Daudkandi Toll plaza on Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 9:45pm, Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Police station told The Daily Star.

He said, "A requisition was sent to us from Cantonment Police Dhaka for his arrest. He was handed over to Cantonment police after the arrest."

Laila filed the case with Dhaka Cantonment Police Station on June 9, the police official said.

According to the case statement, the complainant claimed that Laila first connected with Mamun on social media three years ago.

"Mamun promised me marriage as we developed a romantic relationship. He [Mamun] told me that he has no place to stay in Dhaka. I trusted Mamun and allowed him to stay at my house because he promised to marry me," she said.

Mamun moved into Laila's house on January 7, 2022. Mamun's parents also used to visit Laila's house during his stay.

"I've asked Mamun to marry me multiple times, but he keeps putting it off under different guises. When I again asked him to marry me on March 14, he became enraged and raped me forcibly. During the incident, he also used abusive language," she alleged.