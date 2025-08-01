Throat-slit body of woman found in Rangpur

The victim is Asma Begum, wife of Malaysian expatriate Saju Mia of Bhabanipur village. She had been living on her own

A 42-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur, police said today.

The victim is Asma Begum, wife of Malaysian expatriate Saju Mia of Bhabanipur village of the upazila.

Police and locals said the victim had been living on her own for a long time. The woman's only daughter was married and living elsewhere, and her husband was out of the country.

Her husband, Saju, had been trying to reach Asma over phone from Malaysia since yesterday evening but could not contact her.

Later, he called their neighbours on their phone and asked to check up on Asma, When they went to the house, they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor around 12:30am today and informed police.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, said police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Breaking open the boundary gate of the house, miscreants stormed into the house and killed her, he suspected.

An investigation is ongoing to arrest those involved in the murder, the OC added.