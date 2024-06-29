Throat-slit body of transgender recovered in Jashore

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a transgender in Jashore's Manirampur last night.

The deceased is Poly, 30, of Khanpur village, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police.

Police recovered the body from a house in Khanpur around 11:00pm yesterday and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Locals said Poly, a hijra, bought land and built a house in Khanpur village. After coming home last evening, Poly did not leave the house. Neighbours knocked on the door, but getting no response they informed police.

Manirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Mehdi Masud said Poly was killed between 8:00 and 11:00pm. "Police suspect that the killer was someone close to the victim."

Police are investigating the incident. Legal action is underway, he added.