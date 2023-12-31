Throat-slit bodies of 2 brothers found in Magura

Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of two brothers from a field in Panighata village of Magura's Mohammadpur upazila this morning.

The deceased are Sabuj Hossain, 32, a farmer, and Hriday Hossain, 17, an SSC examinee, son of Manjur Mollah, of the village, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent.

Hridoy runs a shop at Panighata road intersection.

A locally-made weapon was recovered from the spot.

Police said locals found the bodies the bodies in the morning when they went to work in the field and informed the police.

Relatives of the victims claimed that it was a planned murder and demanded justice.

Their father Monjur Mollah said his two sons are not involved in politics. He could not guess why they were killed. He demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Borhan ul Islam said police are investigating the murder.

The bodies will be sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.