Throat-silt body found in Munshiganj

Sat May 11, 2024 01:34 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 01:40 AM

Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a man in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj yesterday afternoon.

The deceased, Abdul Quddus, 55, was a security worker of a steel and re-rolling factory, reports our local correspondent.

Abdullah Al Taybir, officer-in-charge of Srinagar Police Station, said being informed by locals, police recovered the body inside the factory at Surudiya village under Kukutia Union in the afternoon.

His hands and feet were tied to a plastic chair and his throat was slit with a sharp weapon, he said.

The body was sent to the Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy. "It seems to be a planned murder," added the OC.

