Three robbers held in Patuakhali

Police arrested three robbers while they were preparing to attack a house in Nachnapara village of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila early yesterday.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the spot and arrested Jamal Akon, 45, of Kalapara's Chungapasha village; Shanu Howladar, 60, of Laukathi village in Sadar upazila; and Hanif Howladar, 49, of Jamura village, said Ali Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Kalapara Police Station.

They were gathering near the bamboo fence of one Zakir Khan's residence around midnight, said the OC.

Two local sharp weapons, the wooden body of an engine-run trawler, and an iron cutter were also recovered from their possession, the OC mentioned.

The arrestees are active members of an inter-district robbery gang and are accused in multiple robbery cases. They were presented before a court which sent them to jail in the afternoon, he added.