Three more ICT cases filed against Hasina

Cases filed on charges of crimes against humanity, genocide; total ICT cases against former PM now 7

Three more complaints were filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charge of committing crimes against humanity and genocide in between July 15 to August 5.

Two lawyers filed three separate complaints, on behalf of the fathers of three students who were killed during the student-led protests which later turned into a mass uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

"We have registered the complaints and thus the investigation of all these cases have started," Ataur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of the probe agency, told The Daily Star today.

With the three, at least seven complaints have been filed with the investigation agency against the former prime minister, her party and others.

Of the seven cases, six are in connection with the killings during the recent protests while another complaint was linked to the crimes committed centring the Hefajat-e-Islam rally at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

Supreme Court lawyer Hujjatul Islam Khan filed a complaint on behalf of Zakir Hossain, father of Foisal Ahmed Shanta, who was killed on July 16 at Muradpur area under Chattogram's Panchlaish Police Station, "following the directive and involvement" of the accused.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina, 76 others including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, several other ministers, leaders of AL, and its front organisations, mainly from Chattogram, were made named accused.

Besides, 1,000 to 1,200 unnamed leaders and activists of AL and front organisations were made accused.

Another Supreme Cour lawyer Asaduzzaman filed a complaint on behalf of Abdul Matin, father of Sheikh Shahriar Bin Matin, an HSC examinee from Iswardi Ideal College of capital's Mirpur area.

According to the complaint, Shahriar was shot by police in Mirpur on July 18 and died two days later.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina, 49 others including top of leaders of parties under the AL-led alliance, former ministers, police members and leaders and activists of AL and its front organisations were made named accused.

Besides, AL, its front bodies were made accused as organisations and 500 unnamed leaders and activists of AL and front organisations were made accused.

The same lawyer filed another complaint on behalf of MA Razzaque, father of Asif Iqbal, a small trader from Sreepur Upazila of Magura.

According to the complaint, Asif was "shot dead by police" in the capital's Mirpur-10 intersection on July 19.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina, 71 others including top of leaders of parties under AL led alliance, former ministers, police members and leaders and activists of AL and its front organisations were made named accused.

Besides, 500 unnamed leaders and activists of AL and front organisations and police members were made accused.