Three more held over Bandarban bank robberies

Three more people, including a woman, were arrested today in connection with the robberies at the Sonali Bank and the Krishi Bank of Bandarban's Thanchi upazila.

The arrestees are Lal Ring Toyang Bawm, 20, Bhan Nuyam Bawm, 37, and Bhan Lal Thang Bawm, 45. They all are residents of Eden Para under Ruma union.

Law enforcers arrested them during raids in different areas of Ruma upazila in the afternoon and produced them before a court.

The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Najmul Hussain rejected their bail petitions and sent them to jail, said Biswajit Singha, general registrar's officer of the court.

According to the police, the three are suspected members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), our Bandarban correspondent reports.

Bandarban's Additional Superintendent of Police Hussain Md Rayhan Kajemi said the arrestees are suspects in five cases filed in connection with the robberies.

So far, 58 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

According to a press release issued by Bandarban police, Tk 15-20 lakh was robbed from Sonali Bank and approximately 10 to 15 mobile phones were taken from bank officials, employees and customers. A total of Tk 3 lakh was taken from Krishi Bank, the press release added.

A group of armed men broke into Ruma upazila parishad compound and snatched firearms from security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting its manager on April 2 night. Less than 16 hours later, groups of armed men robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi.