Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:22 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:31 AM

Three leaders of student movement attacked in Bagerhat

Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:31 AM
Photo: Collected

Three leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement came under attack allegedly by "Awami League men" in Bagerhat district town today.

The injured students --Tanzib Ulrat, 23, Md Fardim, 23, and Ritwik Royhan, 23 -- are receiving treatment at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital.

The incident took place at Bagerhat Poura Park this evening, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

Talking to reporters from hospital bed, Fardim said, "We were sitting in the Poura park this evening and discussing some issues related to our movement. At that time, suddenly, a group of men armed with iron rods and sticks attacked us. They were chanting political slogans. So, it was clear they were Awami League men."

Upon hearing about the attack, MA Salam, former president of Bagerhat district BNP, rushed to the hospital to visit the injured students.

He expressed his concern and assured them of all possible assistance, including medical treatment and legal support.

